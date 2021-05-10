CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $52.16, but opened at $45.25. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. CEVA shares last traded at $47.55, with a volume of 565 shares traded.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities cut CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

In other CEVA news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $2,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,417 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $972.20 million, a PE ratio of 4,315.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

