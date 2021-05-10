Cfra Increases Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$22.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price boosted by analysts at Cfra from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cfra’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCO. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.59.

Shares of TSE:CCO traded down C$0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting C$24.10. 1,032,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,537. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$11.84 and a 1-year high of C$24.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The firm has a market cap of C$9.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -182.39.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$550.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

