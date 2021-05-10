ChainX (PCX) Price Down 11.2% This Week

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $9.52 or 0.00017077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a total market cap of $73.55 million and $1.39 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $425.28 or 0.00762620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00065517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 116.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.38 or 0.00244566 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $679.19 or 0.01217925 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003674 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00030745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.27 or 0.00732118 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

