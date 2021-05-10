Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Scotiabank

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CSH.UN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:CSH.UN traded down C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$12.96. 194,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,572. The stock has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.14. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of C$7.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.26.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

