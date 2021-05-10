Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT Raised to C$14.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of CSH.UN stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$12.96. The company had a trading volume of 194,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,572. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$7.25 and a 12 month high of C$13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.31. The company has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.14.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

