Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $119.87 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $101.27 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

