ChemoCentryx (CCXI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI):

5/7/2021 – ChemoCentryx was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

5/7/2021 – ChemoCentryx was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

5/7/2021 – ChemoCentryx was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $84.00.

5/7/2021 – ChemoCentryx was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $93.00.

5/7/2021 – ChemoCentryx had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $101.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – ChemoCentryx was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $80.00.

5/5/2021 – ChemoCentryx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $10.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $729.59 million, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.68. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $70.29.

Get ChemoCentryx Inc alerts:

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $114,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $28,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,849 shares of company stock worth $2,713,886. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.