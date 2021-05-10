Chiliz (CHZ) Price Hits $0.43

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $2.42 billion and approximately $464.11 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00083725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00018662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00063704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00106123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.13 or 0.00780124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00052153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,908.64 or 0.08841088 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,586,355,378 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

