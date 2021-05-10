Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 52.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 214,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,742,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,725,000 after buying an additional 498,202 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 45,692 shares during the last quarter. 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. Chimera Investment has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $13.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.