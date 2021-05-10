Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Gap Down to $8.15

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $7.88. Chimerix shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 209 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMRX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Chimerix from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chimerix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08. The stock has a market cap of $694.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

