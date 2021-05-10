Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CHH traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.37. 308,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,050. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $118.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,704 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,593. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

