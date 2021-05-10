Christian J. Cunningham Sells 7,829 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HRI stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $114.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.28.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 40,000.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 987.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 1,702.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

