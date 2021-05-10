CIBC Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$12.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AX.UN. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.25 to C$11.85 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.26.

TSE:AX.UN traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 407,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,598. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.76, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.60. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a one year low of C$6.77 and a one year high of C$11.85.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

