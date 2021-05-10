Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) is Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Private Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cigna comprises about 2.7% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $14,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after buying an additional 189,001 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in Cigna by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $10,939,794.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,872,509.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,094,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.63.

CI stock traded up $7.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $268.21. The stock had a trading volume of 17,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,206. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $263.67. The firm has a market cap of $93.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

