Cigna (NYSE:CI) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $300.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cigna traded as high as $265.24 and last traded at $265.02, with a volume of 6690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $261.18.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.63.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total transaction of $1,969,268.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,094,033 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Cigna by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $1,138,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 16.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 1.8% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.39.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Cigna Company Profile (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

