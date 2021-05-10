Cigna (NYSE:CI) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $300.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cigna traded as high as $265.24 and last traded at $265.02, with a volume of 6690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $261.18.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.63.
In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total transaction of $1,969,268.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,094,033 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.39.
Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.
Cigna Company Profile (NYSE:CI)
Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
