Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) PT Raised to $16.00 at TD Securities

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 58.42% from the stock’s current price.

CPXGF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cineplex from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineplex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Shares of Cineplex stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,534. Cineplex has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

