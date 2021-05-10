Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.29% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CGX. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.93.
CGX stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$12.57. 339,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,971. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$4.32 and a 52-week high of C$16.90. The company has a market cap of C$796.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.68.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
