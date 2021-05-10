Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CGX. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.93.

CGX stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$12.57. 339,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,971. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a 52-week low of C$4.32 and a 52-week high of C$16.90. The company has a market cap of C$796.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.68.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.43) by C($1.51). The business had revenue of C$52.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$57.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cineplex will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

