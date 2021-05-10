Cipher (CPR) Achieves Market Cap of $130,103.38

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last week, Cipher has traded 78.7% higher against the dollar. Cipher has a market cap of $130,103.38 and $100,847.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00074231 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002897 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.73 or 0.00636382 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002743 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Cipher

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

