Cipher Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $100,847.00 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $130,103.38 and $100,847.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded 78.7% higher against the US dollar. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00074231 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002897 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.73 or 0.00636382 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002743 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

