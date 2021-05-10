Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,841,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $95,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.66. 406,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,785,713. The company has a market capitalization of $226.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $53.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

