CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.89

Posted by on May 10th, 2021


CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 2297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

CITIC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

