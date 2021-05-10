Citigroup Begins Coverage on AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s previous close.

APP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.91.

APP traded down $1.82 on Monday, hitting $55.44. 45,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,140. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $71.51.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

