Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $133.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTZ. Barclays lifted their price objective on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

NYSE MTZ traded up $5.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.53. The company had a trading volume of 16,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,411. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.32. MasTec has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $112.91.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other MasTec news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126 in the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Acadian Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 119,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,555 shares during the period. Russell Frank Co acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,732,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,307,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,868,000 after purchasing an additional 399,092 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 92,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

