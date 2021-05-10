Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to Neutral

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $320.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s previous close.

FB has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $319.08 on Monday. Facebook has a 52-week low of $200.69 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.82 and a 200 day moving average of $278.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total transaction of $22,041,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,741,601 shares of company stock worth $508,918,129. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $9,287,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

