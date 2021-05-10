Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $191.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

ALB stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,354. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Insiders have sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1,681.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 178,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Albemarle by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors now owns 53,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Gavekal Capital acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth about $6,367,000. FirstMerit Bank increased its holdings in Albemarle by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. FirstMerit Bank now owns 11,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Albemarle by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 32,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

