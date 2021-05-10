Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $194.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TSCO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,330. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $196.12.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,063 shares of company stock worth $2,362,670 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,721,000 after buying an additional 79,359 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.