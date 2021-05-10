Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $194.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.46% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on TSCO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.40.
Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $3.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,330. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $196.12.
In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,063 shares of company stock worth $2,362,670 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,721,000 after buying an additional 79,359 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
