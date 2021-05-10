Citigroup Initiates Coverage on TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ TSP traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $38.02. 19,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,627. TuSimple has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

In other TuSimple news, CFO Patrick Dillon bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen C. Francis bought 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

