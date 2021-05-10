City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $556.00

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 556 ($7.26) and last traded at GBX 556 ($7.26), with a volume of 13694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 532 ($6.95).

The firm has a market capitalization of £281.78 million and a PE ratio of 19.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 529.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 473.13.

Get City of London Investment Group alerts:

In other news, insider Barry M. Olliff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total value of £2,500,000 ($3,266,266.00). Also, insider Tazim Essani acquired 2,600 shares of City of London Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.79) per share, with a total value of £13,520 ($17,663.97).

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.