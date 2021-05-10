CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.17 and last traded at $31.17. Approximately 399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of CK Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.00.

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, and operates infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

