Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $75.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.26 million.Clarus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

CLAR stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.97. 164,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,384. Clarus has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.34 million, a PE ratio of 57.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $75.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $440,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,724,908.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $633,735.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at $68,650,341.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

