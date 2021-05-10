Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

CLNE stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,606,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,900. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $57,672.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 657,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,147,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,082 shares of company stock worth $3,301,501 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,968.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,698 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,439,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,248,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,813,000 after buying an additional 752,862 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after buying an additional 740,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $5,284,000. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.