CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Down 8.3%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.48 and last traded at $17.69. 18,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,756,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

CLSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $549.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 5.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.52.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 232.79% and a negative return on equity of 148.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

