Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Down to $2.56

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.39. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 79,581 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCO. Cowen increased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $541.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.