Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%. On average, analysts expect Clearside Biomedical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.42. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $145,627.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.