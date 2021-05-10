Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLF. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Shares of CLF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.46. 1,106,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,063,316. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.32 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,657,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,818,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,036,000 after purchasing an additional 105,547 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $30,833,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,481,089 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after purchasing an additional 152,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

