ClinTex CTi (CTI) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market capitalization of $12.29 million and $9.13 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded up 50.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00082810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00018527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00064106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00105763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.88 or 0.00779841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00052670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,952.35 or 0.08880618 BTC.

About ClinTex CTi

CTI is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 72,445,175 coins. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

