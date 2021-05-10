Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Stock Holdings Raised by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,998,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436,930 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 1.02% of Cloudera worth $36,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cloudera by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cloudera by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,407,000 after purchasing an additional 857,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Cloudera by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 279,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,189 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cloudera by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cloudera by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 368,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 46,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $828,295.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,253,115 shares in the company, valued at $22,543,538.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $637,920.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,788 shares of company stock worth $7,376,744 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

NYSE CLDR opened at $12.18 on Monday. Cloudera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. Cloudera’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR)

