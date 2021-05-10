Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stake Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,894 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $17,887,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $462,515,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,283,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $74.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $47.39 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.52.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

