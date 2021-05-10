Cohen Capital Management Inc. Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 167,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Porch Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $3,131,446.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.64. Porch Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $24.41.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

