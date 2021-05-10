Cohen Capital Management Inc. Makes New $2.97 Million Investment in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 33,458 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 129,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,305,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,027,000 after acquiring an additional 114,455 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

ELAN opened at $32.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.68, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.53. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $34.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.