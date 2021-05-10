CoinDeal Token (CDL) Price Hits $0.0240 on Exchanges

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinDeal Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinDeal Token has a market cap of $1.13 million and $589.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00086287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00019804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00065046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $463.52 or 0.00809723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00107105 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00052971 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,230.60 or 0.09137325 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Coin Profile

CoinDeal Token (CDL) is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com . The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal . CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

CoinDeal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinDeal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

