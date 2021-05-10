CoinEx Token (CET) Price Up 47.4% This Week

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $66.50 million and $9.12 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0938 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 47.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00082840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00018794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00064129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.79 or 0.00106033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00053738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.05 or 0.00781068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,893.73 or 0.08826590 BTC.

CET is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

