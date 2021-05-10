CoinMetro Token One Day Volume Reaches $255,045.00 (XCM)

CoinMetro Token (CURRENCY:XCM) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 10th. During the last week, CoinMetro Token has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One CoinMetro Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000630 BTC on major exchanges. CoinMetro Token has a total market cap of $109.63 million and approximately $255,045.00 worth of CoinMetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00086153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00019651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00065363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00106684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $462.28 or 0.00805896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00050751 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,262.33 or 0.09173840 BTC.

CoinMetro Token Profile

CoinMetro Token (CRYPTO:XCM) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. CoinMetro Token’s total supply is 326,938,752 coins and its circulating supply is 303,188,752 coins. CoinMetro Token’s official Twitter account is @CoinMetro . The official website for CoinMetro Token is coinmetro.com . The official message board for CoinMetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog . The Reddit community for CoinMetro Token is /r/CoinMetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CoinMetro is an Ethereum-based tokenized exchange platform. It was created by FXPIG traders and the goal is to offer an easy to use bridge between FIAT and digital assets and tokens. XCM is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the CoinMetro platform. “

