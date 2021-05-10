Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.92.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.25. 60,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,808,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,963 shares of company stock worth $7,256,706 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 37,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

