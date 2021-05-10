Colin Meadows Sells 170,488 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,527,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,791. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 112,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

