Colin Meadows Sells 170,488 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,527,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,791. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 112,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.
IVZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
