Collateral Pay (COLL) Achieves Market Cap of $3.74 Million

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002425 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $3.74 million and $543,864.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $425.28 or 0.00762620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00065517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 116.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.38 or 0.00244566 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $679.19 or 0.01217925 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003674 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00030745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.27 or 0.00732118 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,763,678 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

