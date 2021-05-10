Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT Raised to $135.00 at TD Securities

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $116.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.66. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $120.30.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,129,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

