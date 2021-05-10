Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Price Target Raised to C$164.00

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities to C$164.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CIGI. Raymond James upped their target price on Colliers International Group to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colliers International Group to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of TSE CIGI traded down C$0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching C$141.12. The company had a trading volume of 37,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,001. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$130.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$119.33. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of C$57.75 and a 12 month high of C$148.63. The stock has a market cap of C$6.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.78.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

