Colliers Securities Weighs in on Vonage Holdings Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vonage in a report issued on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Vonage’s FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Vonage alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VG. Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

VG stock opened at $13.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vonage has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth $885,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $160,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,408,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.