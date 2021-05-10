Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.28. 375,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 744,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Care from $8.00 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17).

About Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF)

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. The company holds licenses in 19 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates cultivation facilities, manufacturing facilities, and retail dispensaries.

